Political Scandals Rock Kerala: Allegations, Arrests, and Actions

Kerala's political landscape is witnessing turbulence as both Congress and CPI(M) grapple with scandals. Congress has suspended its MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. The suspension was initiated on August 25 following multiple charges, including claims from a prominent Malayalam actress, leading to protests by BJP and DYFI.

While Mamkootathil's future within the party remains uncertain, opposition leader V D Satheesan has criticized the CPI(M) for not taking similar actions against two of its leaders. N Vasu and A Padmakumar, former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, face arrests related to the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.

Satheesan emphasized the need for accountability, questioning the CPI(M)'s silence and inaction. He urged reporters to obtain answers from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan regarding the matter. The unfolding scandals highlight potential protection within the CPI(M), raising questions about its role in these controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)