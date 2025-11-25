Navigating the Tightrope: Ukraine's Peace Deal Complexities with Russia
Ukraine signals tentative support for a peace deal framework with Russia but insists on addressing sensitive issues through discussions between Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump. Diplomatic efforts involving U.S. and Russian officials continue amid challenges, territorial disputes, and Russian military pressure on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
Ukraine on Tuesday has shown initial support for the framework of a peace agreement with Russia, while emphasizing that critical issues will require direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.
This development comes amid a complex diplomatic effort spearheaded by the U.S., aimed at narrowing differences on a conflict-ending plan. Despite some reported progress, significant challenges remain, including concerns about territorial concessions perceived as yielding to Russian demands.
Straining these negotiations is Russia's intensified military action, evidenced by a recent missile and drone attack on Kyiv, heightening the stakes for both Ukraine and the broader international community seeking to broker peace safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
