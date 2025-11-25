Navigating the Tightrope: Ukraine's Peace Deal Complexities with Russia

Ukraine on Tuesday has shown initial support for the framework of a peace agreement with Russia, while emphasizing that critical issues will require direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

This development comes amid a complex diplomatic effort spearheaded by the U.S., aimed at narrowing differences on a conflict-ending plan. Despite some reported progress, significant challenges remain, including concerns about territorial concessions perceived as yielding to Russian demands.

Straining these negotiations is Russia's intensified military action, evidenced by a recent missile and drone attack on Kyiv, heightening the stakes for both Ukraine and the broader international community seeking to broker peace safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)