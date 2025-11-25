Congress Members' Directive Sparks FBI Scrutiny
The FBI seeks interviews with six Democrats in Congress after they instructed military personnel to disobey illegal orders. The action follows the Pentagon's threat to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty, potentially on charges of sedition, amid disputes over military actions targeting drug traffickers.
The FBI is pursuing interviews with six Democratic lawmakers from U.S. Congress after they allegedly advised military members to reject illegal orders. These developments surface as the Pentagon considers recalling Senator Mark Kelly to active duty, raising the possibility of military charges over purported 'seditious' conduct shared on social media platforms.
The lawmakers involved in this unfolding scenario include Senator Elissa Slotkin and Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan. They released a video pointing out their concerns regarding what they perceive as unlawful directives from the Trump administration, particularly involving strikes against vessels deemed to be involved in drug trafficking.
While the Pentagon justifies these actions by classifying the smugglers as terrorists, this move has met opposition. Senator Kelly criticized the Pentagon's strategy as an intimidation maneuver. As of now, no comment has been forthcoming from the FBI regarding the interview requests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
