Helicopter Hiccups: Insurance Mishap Grounds Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of engaging in 'political sabotage' after her helicopter ride to Bongaon was canceled due to an insurance lapse. Banerjee had to travel by road, alleging obstruction by political rivals.

State Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty blamed the helicopter service provider for not renewing the insurance on time. The delay was attributed to time zone differences with London, where the insurance company is based. The issue was resolved by 1:30 pm, but Banerjee had already left by road.

The BJP dismissed Banerjee's allegations as 'laughable,' citing valid reasons for the cancellation. Aviation experts emphasized the importance of mandatory fitness checks for aircraft. An inquiry is underway to determine why the procedural lapse was not flagged earlier.

