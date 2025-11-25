Left Menu

Helicopter Hiccups: Insurance Mishap Grounds Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of 'political sabotage' after a helicopter ride to Bongaon was canceled due to insurance lapses. While she later traveled by road, the incident sparked allegations of procedural negligence. An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bongaon | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of engaging in 'political sabotage' after her helicopter ride to Bongaon was canceled due to an insurance lapse. Banerjee had to travel by road, alleging obstruction by political rivals.

State Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty blamed the helicopter service provider for not renewing the insurance on time. The delay was attributed to time zone differences with London, where the insurance company is based. The issue was resolved by 1:30 pm, but Banerjee had already left by road.

The BJP dismissed Banerjee's allegations as 'laughable,' citing valid reasons for the cancellation. Aviation experts emphasized the importance of mandatory fitness checks for aircraft. An inquiry is underway to determine why the procedural lapse was not flagged earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

