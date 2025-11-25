Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Local Election Victory
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expects the Mahayuti alliance to secure over 51% of votes in the upcoming local elections. The alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, plans to maintain unity despite internal disagreements, with strategies for resolving post-election issues. Polls are set for December 2, with results on December 3.
25-11-2025
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance will achieve significant success in the local body elections, securing more than 51% of the vote share.
The alliance, which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is eager to demonstrate its united front despite reported disagreements among its ranks. Bawankule assured that any differences will be addressed after the election results.
The elections will occur on December 2, with the outcomes declared the following day. Municipal corporation polls are slated for January 2026.
