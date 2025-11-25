Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Local Election Victory

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expects the Mahayuti alliance to secure over 51% of votes in the upcoming local elections. The alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, plans to maintain unity despite internal disagreements, with strategies for resolving post-election issues. Polls are set for December 2, with results on December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:45 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Local Election Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance will achieve significant success in the local body elections, securing more than 51% of the vote share.

The alliance, which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is eager to demonstrate its united front despite reported disagreements among its ranks. Bawankule assured that any differences will be addressed after the election results.

The elections will occur on December 2, with the outcomes declared the following day. Municipal corporation polls are slated for January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025