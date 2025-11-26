Trump's Stance on Obamacare Subsidies: A Policy Reversal?

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared his opposition to the extension of Obamacare subsidies, despite earlier reports that indicated he was working on a health-policy framework for a temporary extension.

Trump's announcement came aboard Air Force One during his flight to Florida for Thanksgiving, underscoring the weight of political dynamics within the Republican party.

His decision emphasizes reluctance to bow to pressures advocating for the continuation of Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies, a point of contention among Republican lawmakers.

