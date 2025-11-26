Trump's Stance on Obamacare Subsidies: A Policy Reversal?
President Donald Trump announced he does not intend to extend Obamacare subsidies despite drafting a health-policy framework suggesting a temporary extension. His opposition follows concerns voiced by Republican lawmakers. This declaration came as Trump traveled to Florida for Thanksgiving, indicating political pressure influencing his stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:50 IST
On Friday, President Donald Trump declared his opposition to the extension of Obamacare subsidies, despite earlier reports that indicated he was working on a health-policy framework for a temporary extension.
Trump's announcement came aboard Air Force One during his flight to Florida for Thanksgiving, underscoring the weight of political dynamics within the Republican party.
His decision emphasizes reluctance to bow to pressures advocating for the continuation of Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies, a point of contention among Republican lawmakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Helicopter Hiccups: Insurance Mishap Grounds Mamata Banerjee
IRDAI's New Framework: Transforming Health Insurance for Working Professionals in India
Dinesh Tak Joins Canara HSBC Life: A New Era in Insurance Leadership
Delhi Police Crack Down on Fake Motor Insurance Call Centre
OPPO India sets a new benchmark in premium smartphones with the Find X9 Series