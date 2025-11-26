Trump Backs FBI Director Amid Speculation
President Donald Trump expressed his support for FBI Director Kash Patel, following claims that he might be removed from his position. During a conversation with reporters, Trump praised Patel's performance, dismissing the rumors reported by MS NOW.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:53 IST
Onboard Air Force One, Trump addressed these allegations, emphasizing Patel's performance by stating he was doing a 'great job.'
This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions around leadership changes within the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
