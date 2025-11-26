Left Menu

Trump Backs FBI Director Amid Speculation

President Donald Trump expressed his support for FBI Director Kash Patel, following claims that he might be removed from his position. During a conversation with reporters, Trump praised Patel's performance, dismissing the rumors reported by MS NOW.

Donald Trump

In a twist amid rumors of an impending removal, President Donald Trump has voiced his support for FBI Director Kash Patel. Trump's comments were in response to a report by MS NOW suggesting Patel could be ousted from his role.

Onboard Air Force One, Trump addressed these allegations, emphasizing Patel's performance by stating he was doing a 'great job.'

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions around leadership changes within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

