Trump Backs FBI Director Amid Speculation

In a twist amid rumors of an impending removal, President Donald Trump has voiced his support for FBI Director Kash Patel. Trump's comments were in response to a report by MS NOW suggesting Patel could be ousted from his role.

Onboard Air Force One, Trump addressed these allegations, emphasizing Patel's performance by stating he was doing a 'great job.'

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions around leadership changes within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)