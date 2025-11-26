Left Menu

Trump Stands Firm Against Extending Obamacare Subsidies

President Donald Trump announced he does not want to extend Obamacare subsidies, amidst reports of a health-policy framework for extending them. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump confirmed his opposition, aligning with Republican lawmakers opposed to maintaining the Affordable Care Act subsidies for another two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 06:05 IST
Trump Stands Firm Against Extending Obamacare Subsidies
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced definitively on Tuesday that he is opposed to extending Obamacare subsidies, despite reports suggesting he might approve a temporary extension for two years.

During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump clarified his stance.

His statement comes amid growing pressure from Republican lawmakers who are against extending insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
2
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
3
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global
4
Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025