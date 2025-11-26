Trump Stands Firm Against Extending Obamacare Subsidies
President Donald Trump announced he does not want to extend Obamacare subsidies, amidst reports of a health-policy framework for extending them. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump confirmed his opposition, aligning with Republican lawmakers opposed to maintaining the Affordable Care Act subsidies for another two years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 06:05 IST
During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump clarified his stance.
His statement comes amid growing pressure from Republican lawmakers who are against extending insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
