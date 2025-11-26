Trump Relaxes Deadline for Ukraine Peace Plan

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump has softened his stance on a strict deadline for Ukraine to agree to a U.S.-backed peace plan. Initially keen on setting the Thanksgiving holiday as a decisive moment for a Ukraine-Russia agreement, Trump now emphasizes a flexible approach, stressing that the 'deadline for me is when it's over.'

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted the progress made in talks with key Russian and Ukrainian stakeholders, revealing that Moscow had conceded on certain issues, though specific details remain undisclosed. His administration has been under scrutiny with fears growing that the potential peace deal could disproportionately favor Moscow.

High-profile envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, are actively engaging in strategic negotiations, with Kushner's past success in brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict bolstering confidence. As security guarantees for Ukraine emerge as a focal point, Trump's newfound diplomacy seeks to balance regional stability against geopolitical realigns.

