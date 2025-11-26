Left Menu

Turkeys, Tensions, and Turbulence: An Unconventional Thanksgiving at the White House

President Trump used the annual turkey pardoning ceremony to critique political opponents, address inflation concerns and comment on domestic and international challenges. Amidst this, two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, were ceremonially pardoned. Trump faces political and legal challenges as his presidency remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:27 IST
Turkeys, Tensions, and Turbulence: An Unconventional Thanksgiving at the White House
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning turned into a platform for political commentary on Tuesday. Instead of good cheer, the event saw him making jibes at Democratic figures Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, while casting doubt on last year's turkey pardons, suggesting they were invalidated by an autopen signature.

Amidst the ceremony, Trump granted clemency to turkeys Gobble and Waddle, jokingly contemplating sending them to a notorious El Salvador prison. Despite this, part of Trump's speech focused on misleading claims about declining prices for Thanksgiving meals, with some data suggesting rising costs due to inflation.

Trump's leadership remains under scrutiny both domestically and overseas. At home, he's grappling with a fractured Republican coalition and legal setbacks involving figures such as James Comey. Internationally, he's faced criticism over his handling of issues like the Russian-Ukraine conflict and potential military action in Venezuela.

