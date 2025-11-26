Left Menu

Hostage Remains Identified Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the identification of the remains of Dror Or, who was killed by Islamic Jihad militants. In a hostage exchange amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, Israel agreed to release Palestinian bodies for each returned hostage. The conflict continues with rising casualties.

Updated: 26-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:35 IST
Hostage Remains Identified Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the latest development of the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday the identification of the remains of Dror Or.

Dror Or, killed by Islamic Jihad militants, was identified after his remains were returned from Gaza as part of an exchange deal. Israel has committed to releasing 15 Palestinian bodies for every hostage repatriated.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict nears a pivotal phase conclusion, the violence has claimed thousands of lives, affecting both Israelis and Palestinians. The Gaza Health Ministry reported significant casualties, with efforts persisting to account for all affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

