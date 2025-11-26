Left Menu

Chancellor Merz: Russia's War Options Dwindle Amid Strong European Stance

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for a sustainable, consent-based peace in Ukraine, asserting it's due time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to acknowledge limited options. Germany promises heightened financial aid and steadfast support for Ukraine, while advocating roles for European partners in peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:09 IST
Vladimir Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has dwindling options to conclude the Ukraine war successfully. Speaking at the Bundestag, Merz declared the urgency for a swift end to the conflict, advocating for a peace agreement that includes Ukraine's and Europe's consent.

Merz stressed that Ukraine is a sovereign nation and not a pawn, deserving a significant role in deciding its fate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy echoed the sentiment, expressing readiness to engage in U.S.-backed talks involving European allies, addressing critical points with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Germany resolved to amplify its assistance to Ukraine, increasing financial aid to 11.5 billion euros in the 2026 budget, up from the previously planned 8.5 billion euros. Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

