Chancellor Merz: Russia's War Options Dwindle Amid Strong European Stance

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has dwindling options to conclude the Ukraine war successfully. Speaking at the Bundestag, Merz declared the urgency for a swift end to the conflict, advocating for a peace agreement that includes Ukraine's and Europe's consent.

Merz stressed that Ukraine is a sovereign nation and not a pawn, deserving a significant role in deciding its fate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy echoed the sentiment, expressing readiness to engage in U.S.-backed talks involving European allies, addressing critical points with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Germany resolved to amplify its assistance to Ukraine, increasing financial aid to 11.5 billion euros in the 2026 budget, up from the previously planned 8.5 billion euros. Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

