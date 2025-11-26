Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges for Relief Work Over Birthday Bash
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urges party members to focus on relief efforts in rain-hit districts instead of elaborate birthday celebrations. He emphasizes helping the marginalized, showcasing government achievements, and working on voter registration, while preferring meaningful gifts over lavish presents.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has appealed to party workers to prioritize relief efforts over grand celebrations as his 48th birthday approaches. The plea follows extensive rains in the southern districts of the state.
Stalin, set to celebrate his birthday on November 27, advised his party, particularly the youth wing, to engage in social services and public policies instead of organizing lavish events. He suggested small scale gatherings highlighting the achievements of the Dravidian Model government.
Additionally, he encouraged assisting with voter application submissions and welcomed simple, meaningful gifts, expressing hopes for continued party leadership in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
