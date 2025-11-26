Honoring Heroes: Marking the 17th Anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Maharashtra's political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, gathered on Wednesday to honor the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by paying floral tributes at the police headquarters.

Marking the 17th anniversary of the attacks that claimed 166 lives, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued statements urging citizens to strengthen their resolve against terrorism, honoring India's zero-tolerance policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Family members and officials, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, paid respects to the fallen heroes, while international solidarity was shown, notably by the US, which extradited a planner of the attack, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, to India this year.

