Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed parliament on Wednesday, clarifying his stance on the release of fiscal forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Starmer underscored that the OBR, an independent body, handles its forecast publication independently.

Speculations around the timing of the forecasts were met with Starmer's reiteration that budgetary matters rest with the chancellor. He pointed out that the chancellor was poised to present the government's budget imminently.

Starmer's comments came in response to probing questions about the OBR's role, highlighting the watchdog's autonomy and reinforcing his position that it is not under the government's direct purview.

