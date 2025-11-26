Left Menu

Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer redirected questions regarding the OBR's fiscal forecast release, emphasizing it is an independent matter. He noted that the chancellor would soon unveil the government's budget, maintaining that issues pertaining to the OBR are solely for the watchdog to address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST
Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed parliament on Wednesday, clarifying his stance on the release of fiscal forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Starmer underscored that the OBR, an independent body, handles its forecast publication independently.

Speculations around the timing of the forecasts were met with Starmer's reiteration that budgetary matters rest with the chancellor. He pointed out that the chancellor was poised to present the government's budget imminently.

Starmer's comments came in response to probing questions about the OBR's role, highlighting the watchdog's autonomy and reinforcing his position that it is not under the government's direct purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025