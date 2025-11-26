Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer redirected questions regarding the OBR's fiscal forecast release, emphasizing it is an independent matter. He noted that the chancellor would soon unveil the government's budget, maintaining that issues pertaining to the OBR are solely for the watchdog to address.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed parliament on Wednesday, clarifying his stance on the release of fiscal forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Starmer underscored that the OBR, an independent body, handles its forecast publication independently.
Speculations around the timing of the forecasts were met with Starmer's reiteration that budgetary matters rest with the chancellor. He pointed out that the chancellor was poised to present the government's budget imminently.
Starmer's comments came in response to probing questions about the OBR's role, highlighting the watchdog's autonomy and reinforcing his position that it is not under the government's direct purview.
