CPI(M) Leader Slams Electoral Roll Revision as 'Criminal Exercise'

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby denounces the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, labeling it a 'criminal exercise'. He urges the Election Commission to stop it, citing risks of voter disenfranchisement and endangerment to booth-level officers, demanding accountability and compensation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:08 IST
  • India

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Wednesday condemned the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, describing the initiative as a 'criminal exercise'. He demanded an immediate cessation by the Election Commission and insisted on their accountability for any resulting fatalities.

In a social media message, the leftist leader expressed grave concerns over the potential disenfranchisement of voters and the peril faced by booth-level officers (BLOs) executing the task. Reports have surfaced nationwide regarding BLOs who have died while working within an impractically short timeline.

Baby criticized the Election Commission's rapid progress, allegedly influenced by the ruling BJP, which has reportedly led to undue pressure on BLOs amidst ongoing legal challenges. Baby urged the poll body to halt activities and ensure financial support to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

