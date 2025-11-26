Eknath Shinde Defends 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Opposition for labeling the Ladki Bahin scheme as an election gimmick, asserting its success as a welfare measure launched during his leadership.

The scheme, known as 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana', provides a monthly Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections, and is believed to bolster the Mahayuti combine's 2024 election prospects.

Addressing a rally in Yavatmal district, Shinde emphasized his humble beginnings and the struggles of common families, reaffirming his commitment to sustaining this financial lifeline for women despite opposition criticism.

