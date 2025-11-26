Eknath Shinde Defends 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defends the 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana' against opposition claims that it is an election tactic. The scheme offers monthly financial assistance to economically disadvantaged women and is regarded as crucial for the ruling coalition's electoral ambitions.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Opposition for labeling the Ladki Bahin scheme as an election gimmick, asserting its success as a welfare measure launched during his leadership.
The scheme, known as 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana', provides a monthly Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections, and is believed to bolster the Mahayuti combine's 2024 election prospects.
Addressing a rally in Yavatmal district, Shinde emphasized his humble beginnings and the struggles of common families, reaffirming his commitment to sustaining this financial lifeline for women despite opposition criticism.
