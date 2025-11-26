Left Menu

Budget Leak Scandal: OBR Chair Faces Investigation

The Chair of Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility faces scrutiny following an early release of finance details from Rachel Reeves' speech. An investigation has been launched to look into the incident, and Chair Richard Hughes committed to accepting the investigation’s findings concerning his potential resignation.

Updated: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Richard Hughes, is under pressure after a document related to finance minister Rachel Reeves' speech was mistakenly published online prematurely.

An investigation into the mishap has commenced, and the outcome will be reported to the oversight board, the Treasury, and the Treasury committee.

Hughes has pledged to act according to the investigation's recommendations, including the possibility of resigning from his current position.

