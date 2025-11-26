Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Disburses Rs 377 Crore for Flood Relief
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has distributed Rs 377 crore in compensation to over 30,000 families affected by the recent floods. The state government is providing significant financial assistance for house and crop damages, while demanding the central government release pledged relief funds.
- Country:
- India
In a major relief effort, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the disbursement of Rs 377 crore to more than 30,000 families affected by recent floods. The unprecedented floods left significant damage across multiple districts, prompting the state government to intervene with robust financial aid.
The compensation package includes Rs 20,000 per acre for crop losses, marking the highest compensation offered in India. In addition, Rs 1.20 lakh is being allocated for each fully damaged house, with initial and subsequent instalments already underway to ensure timely reconstruction.
Mann further highlighted Punjab's economic resilience, contributing 150 lakh tonnes of paddy to the national pool despite heavy flood losses. He continues to press the central government for the immediate release of a Rs 1,600 crore relief package, which was previously announced but remains withheld.
(With inputs from agencies.)
