Bosnia's Defense Minister Blocks Hungarian Flight in Political Fallout

In a significant political move, Bosnia's Defense Minister Zukan Helez barred a Hungarian military aircraft from landing in the Bosnian Serb Republic on Wednesday. The reason cited was Hungary's support of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a figure linked to efforts undermining Bosnia's sovereignty.

The flight, carrying Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, aimed to land in Banja Luka, the capital of the autonomous Serb Republic. Helez emphasized the lack of explanation from Hungary for Szijjarto's visit and pointed to Hungary's open backing of separatist actions against Bosnia's national interests.

Meanwhile, Szijjarto was in Serbia to discuss collaboration following disrupted oil shipments from Croatia. The Hungarian foreign ministry has yet to comment on the situation. The event underscores ongoing regional tensions and alliances shaping the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)