Bosnia's Defense Minister Blocks Hungarian Flight in Political Fallout

Bosnia's Defense Minister Zukan Helez blocked a Hungarian military plane from landing in the Bosnian Serb Republic, citing Hungary's support for separatist actions undermining Bosnia's sovereignty. The decision came amidst political ties between Hungary and the Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, raising tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

In a significant political move, Bosnia's Defense Minister Zukan Helez barred a Hungarian military aircraft from landing in the Bosnian Serb Republic on Wednesday. The reason cited was Hungary's support of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a figure linked to efforts undermining Bosnia's sovereignty.

The flight, carrying Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, aimed to land in Banja Luka, the capital of the autonomous Serb Republic. Helez emphasized the lack of explanation from Hungary for Szijjarto's visit and pointed to Hungary's open backing of separatist actions against Bosnia's national interests.

Meanwhile, Szijjarto was in Serbia to discuss collaboration following disrupted oil shipments from Croatia. The Hungarian foreign ministry has yet to comment on the situation. The event underscores ongoing regional tensions and alliances shaping the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

