Mamata Banerjee Accuses NRC Implementation Under Guise of Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, claiming it is a covert attempt to implement the NRC, causing fear among citizens. She pledged to protect India's democracy, urging unity against political manipulation and questioning the Election Commission's role in this process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong opposition against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging it serves as a clandestine effort to promote the National Register of Citizens (NRC). According to Banerjee, this initiative is creating widespread fear among the general populace.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Banerjee emphasized that fundamental rights are under siege, with voting and religious rights being jeopardized. Holding a copy of the Constitution, she committed to safeguarding India's democratic framework and called upon citizens to defend the cherished principles enshrined in the document.

Banerjee's remarks included a critique of the Election Commission's handling of the SIR, attributing undue pressure on Booth Level Officers and linking it to distress across multiple states. She decried the restriction on TMC's delegation for discussions with the EC, underscoring her continued advocacy for transparent electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

