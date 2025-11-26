Activist Demands Resignation Amid Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy

In a bold move, activist Anjali Damania has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar related to a controversial land deal involving his son's firm. The Mundhwa land case has sparked significant scrutiny due to allegations of fraudulent transactions.

Damania addressed reporters in Mumbai, emphasizing her immediate demand for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act. She stated that should Fadnavis not respond accordingly, she will take her appeal directly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with whom she plans a meeting. Damania has provided Shah's office with crucial evidence linked to the land deal.

Amadea Enterprises LLP, the firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth, is at the center of the controversy, accused of bypassing stamp duty on a Rs 300-crore land deal. With political stakes high, Ajit Pawar has vowed to retract the deal. In response, Damania has called for a new and impartial Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)