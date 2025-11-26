Left Menu

Activist Demands Resignation Amid Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy

Activist Anjali Damania calls for the resignation of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over a land deal involving his son's firm, which allegedly committed fraud by obtaining government land without paying stamp duty. Damania threatens to escalate the issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:38 IST
Activist Demands Resignation Amid Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, activist Anjali Damania has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar related to a controversial land deal involving his son's firm. The Mundhwa land case has sparked significant scrutiny due to allegations of fraudulent transactions.

Damania addressed reporters in Mumbai, emphasizing her immediate demand for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act. She stated that should Fadnavis not respond accordingly, she will take her appeal directly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with whom she plans a meeting. Damania has provided Shah's office with crucial evidence linked to the land deal.

Amadea Enterprises LLP, the firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth, is at the center of the controversy, accused of bypassing stamp duty on a Rs 300-crore land deal. With political stakes high, Ajit Pawar has vowed to retract the deal. In response, Damania has called for a new and impartial Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025