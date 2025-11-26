Left Menu

Controversial Poll Strategy: Maharashtra's 'Laxmi' Influx Predicted

Gulabrao Patil, a Shiv Sena minister, implied monetary incentives would influence voters on December 1, ahead of municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra. The reference to 'Laxmi' sparked opposition criticism. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faced backlash for his remarks suggesting financial repercussions based on election outcomes.

In a surprising declaration, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil suggested that an influx of wealth, metaphorically dubbed 'Laxmi,' might sway voter opinions on December 1, just before the crucial local elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a rally in Nashik, Patil jabbed at rival parties, alleging they offer nothing beyond financial allurements. His remarks, made in the backdrop of recent assembly polls, left political opponents unimpressed. Without naming individuals, Patil urged locals to remain wary.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, anticipated to bolster his party's standing in Baramati, hinted at fiscal benefits tied to electoral support, a comment that drew fierce criticism. As voters gear up for the municipal elections on December 2, Maharashtra's political climate is anything but calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

