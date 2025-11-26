Controversial Poll Strategy: Maharashtra's 'Laxmi' Influx Predicted

In a surprising declaration, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil suggested that an influx of wealth, metaphorically dubbed 'Laxmi,' might sway voter opinions on December 1, just before the crucial local elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a rally in Nashik, Patil jabbed at rival parties, alleging they offer nothing beyond financial allurements. His remarks, made in the backdrop of recent assembly polls, left political opponents unimpressed. Without naming individuals, Patil urged locals to remain wary.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, anticipated to bolster his party's standing in Baramati, hinted at fiscal benefits tied to electoral support, a comment that drew fierce criticism. As voters gear up for the municipal elections on December 2, Maharashtra's political climate is anything but calm.

