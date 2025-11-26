Left Menu

Punjab's Political Turmoil: A Battle for Constitutional Rights

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes the BJP government for undermining the Constitution and denying Punjab's rights. He also reproaches AAP for failing to support Punjab against the Centre's actions. Warring accuses the BJP of polarizing the country and utilizing constitutional institutions for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:00 IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has issued a sharp rebuke to the BJP government, alleging efforts to weaken the Indian Constitution and infringe upon the rights of Punjab's people. He highlighted the state's struggles as a severe instance of denied constitutional rights.

Warring did not spare his criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the party of failing to protect Punjab's interests amid the BJP's alleged centralization of power. He asserted that AAP is either in alignment with or intimidated by the ruling party at the Centre.

At the 'Save Constitution' event, Warring lambasted the BJP for promoting polarization and undermining secular and federal values. He cited attempts to weaken Punjab's governance as part of a broader strategy to subjugate states. Accusations were also made against the central government for manipulating constitutional bodies to consolidate power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

