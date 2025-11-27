The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

In a controversial statement, Congress leader Kumar Ketkar alleged that the CIA and Mossad conspired to ensure the Congress party's defeat in the 2014 Indian general elections.

Speaking at a Constitution Day event organized by the Congress, Ketkar asserted that the party's impressive seat count from previous elections could have led to significant victories had these agencies not interfered. According to Ketkar, strategic maneuvers were employed to reduce Congress's influence, bringing their seats down to a mere 44.

Ketkar further claimed that foreign spy agencies prepared extensive data on Indian constituencies and sought to install a controllable government favoring their interests over an independent Congress-led administration.

