War of Words: The Tense Tug-of-War Over Ukraine Peace Plan

A high-ranking Russian diplomat stated there would be no major concessions on a Ukrainian peace plan despite a leaked recording involving U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and his advice to Moscow. The proposal has sparked significant criticisms and fears of U.S. favoritism towards Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior Russian diplomat announced Russia's refusal to make major concessions on a peace plan for Ukraine, following the leak of a recording involving U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. In the leaked call, Witkoff reportedly advised Moscow on how to pitch the plan to former President Donald Trump.

The peace proposal, which surfaced unexpectedly in Washington, Europe, and Kyiv, has prompted anxiety over the U.S. potentially pushing for a deal favorable to Moscow. These concerns were fueled by the leaked call, drawing criticism even from Trump's Republican allies.

Despite Russia's steadfast stance, Trump claimed progress was being made, while Bloomberg News defended publishing the leaked transcript as valid reporting. According to Kremlin sources, future peace talks involve several U.S. figures, including Jared Kushner, but Russia insists it's too early to discuss any agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

