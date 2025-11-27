Left Menu

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

President Donald Trump announced the exclusion of South Africa from the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, citing treatment of a US representative. This decision follows the US boycott of the recent South African-hosted summit, where racial and climate change issues were points of contention.

In a striking move, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that South Africa will be barred from participating in the 2026 G20 summit set to occur in Miami. This decision follows after Trump claimed mistreatment of a US government representative at the recent global meeting held in South Africa.

Trump opted not to send an American delegation to the summit, citing concerns about the alleged persecution of white Afrikaners in South Africa—claims vehemently denied by the South African government, which has a historical backdrop of racial apartheid.

During the summit in Johannesburg, an American representative was not present to accept the symbolic G20 presidency gavel. This absence followed a dispute over protocol, where South Africa rejected the presentation of the gavel to what they termed a junior US embassy official.

