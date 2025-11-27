Judges Approve Controversial Mid-Decade Redistricting Map

A panel of federal judges in North Carolina has sanctioned the use of a new congressional map for the 2026 midterm elections. This development is a significant win for former President Donald Trump's efforts to fortify Republican control of Congress.

Claims from the North Carolina NAACP, Common Cause, and minority voters that the map constituted unconstitutional gerrymandering were dismissed. The judges, appointed under Republican presidents, argued partisan gerrymandering is beyond federal judicial intervention, referencing a 2019 Supreme Court ruling.

Republican-driven mid-decade redistricting is causing a political upheaval, with similar moves seen in states like Texas and Missouri. The decision marks a pivotal moment in future congressional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)