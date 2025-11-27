Left Menu

Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

Intel has denied accusations from TSMC that their executive, Wei-Jen Lo, leaked trade secrets after rejoining Intel post-retirement from TSMC. TSMC has filed a lawsuit in Taiwan, alleging potential misuse of confidential information. Taiwan's economy ministry is investigating possible national security breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 07:00 IST
Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing legal saga, Intel on Thursday rejected claims from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) that Wei-Jen Lo, a high-ranking executive who recently joined Intel after years with TSMC, leaked critical trade secrets. Intel emphasized their strict confidentiality policies in an official statement.

The allegations center around Lo, who played a pivotal role in advancing TSMC's semiconductor production technologies, including the cutting-edge 5-nanometer chips. TSMC has taken legal action in Taiwan, suspecting Lo disclosed sensitive information to Intel.

The Taiwanese government is now involved, assessing if the case involves breaches of core technologies under its National Security Act. The outcome could significantly impact the industry's landscape, given Lo's extensive influence and expertise in semiconductor advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

 China
2
Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

 Global
3
Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

 Global
4
Currency Shifts: The Dollar Takes a Backseat

Currency Shifts: The Dollar Takes a Backseat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025