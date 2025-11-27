Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

In a developing legal saga, Intel on Thursday rejected claims from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) that Wei-Jen Lo, a high-ranking executive who recently joined Intel after years with TSMC, leaked critical trade secrets. Intel emphasized their strict confidentiality policies in an official statement.

The allegations center around Lo, who played a pivotal role in advancing TSMC's semiconductor production technologies, including the cutting-edge 5-nanometer chips. TSMC has taken legal action in Taiwan, suspecting Lo disclosed sensitive information to Intel.

The Taiwanese government is now involved, assessing if the case involves breaches of core technologies under its National Security Act. The outcome could significantly impact the industry's landscape, given Lo's extensive influence and expertise in semiconductor advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)