Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as FIR Filed Against SP Spokesperson

An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Kumar Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a TV debate. The comments, which went viral, allegedly incited caste-based tension. Yadav denies the allegations, claiming the accusations are driven by political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:48 IST
Controversy Erupts as FIR Filed Against SP Spokesperson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, Manoj Kumar Yadav, following accusations of making derogatory comments about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a televised news debate.

The complainant, Raghvendra Singh Raju, who serves as the national convenor of the Hindu Raksha Sena, has accused Yadav of making statements that insulted the chief minister, leaders of Hindu organizations, and the Savarna community. The complaint also alleges that Yadav issued threats against RSS and BJP spokespersons.

Allegedly intended to incite caste-based tensions and unrest, the remarks spread rapidly on social media. The police, acting on the complaint, filed charges under various sections related to causing fear and public alarm, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. Yadav has refuted the claims, insisting that he has not made any derogatory statements, and describing the FIR as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025