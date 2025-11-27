Controversy Erupts as FIR Filed Against SP Spokesperson

An FIR has been registered against a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, Manoj Kumar Yadav, following accusations of making derogatory comments about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a televised news debate.

The complainant, Raghvendra Singh Raju, who serves as the national convenor of the Hindu Raksha Sena, has accused Yadav of making statements that insulted the chief minister, leaders of Hindu organizations, and the Savarna community. The complaint also alleges that Yadav issued threats against RSS and BJP spokespersons.

Allegedly intended to incite caste-based tensions and unrest, the remarks spread rapidly on social media. The police, acting on the complaint, filed charges under various sections related to causing fear and public alarm, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. Yadav has refuted the claims, insisting that he has not made any derogatory statements, and describing the FIR as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)