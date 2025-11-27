Left Menu

Leadership Showdown: Congress Convenes in Delhi to Address Karnataka Crisis

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, is set to gather senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi to address leadership conflicts within the state. The meeting aims to clarify the supposed power-sharing deal amid rising tensions and speculations about a potential chief ministerial change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:53 IST
Leadership Showdown: Congress Convenes in Delhi to Address Karnataka Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell the growing leadership crisis in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene senior leaders in New Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The meeting aims to address the escalating power struggle in the state Congress, amid speculation of a chief ministerial swap. This internal discord has surfaced as the Congress government in Karnataka hits its halfway milestone, spurred by an alleged power-sharing pact from 2023.

Kharge's forthcoming dialogue seeks to end the ongoing confusion, as confirmed by CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who have expressed readiness to attend the crucial discussions in Delhi, signaling the priority of resolving this leadership impasse.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025