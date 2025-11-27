Leadership Showdown: Congress Convenes in Delhi to Address Karnataka Crisis

In a bid to quell the growing leadership crisis in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene senior leaders in New Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The meeting aims to address the escalating power struggle in the state Congress, amid speculation of a chief ministerial swap. This internal discord has surfaced as the Congress government in Karnataka hits its halfway milestone, spurred by an alleged power-sharing pact from 2023.

Kharge's forthcoming dialogue seeks to end the ongoing confusion, as confirmed by CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who have expressed readiness to attend the crucial discussions in Delhi, signaling the priority of resolving this leadership impasse.