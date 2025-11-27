Leadership Showdown: Congress Convenes in Delhi to Address Karnataka Crisis
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, is set to gather senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi to address leadership conflicts within the state. The meeting aims to clarify the supposed power-sharing deal amid rising tensions and speculations about a potential chief ministerial change.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to quell the growing leadership crisis in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene senior leaders in New Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
The meeting aims to address the escalating power struggle in the state Congress, amid speculation of a chief ministerial swap. This internal discord has surfaced as the Congress government in Karnataka hits its halfway milestone, spurred by an alleged power-sharing pact from 2023.
Kharge's forthcoming dialogue seeks to end the ongoing confusion, as confirmed by CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who have expressed readiness to attend the crucial discussions in Delhi, signaling the priority of resolving this leadership impasse.
ALSO READ
Leadership Tussle in Karnataka: Will Mallikarjun Kharge Emerge as CM Contender?
Will resolve Karnataka issue after discussions with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Karnataka Leadership Tensions: Siddaramaiah's Five-Year Challenge
Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Siddaramaiah vs. Shivakumar in Power Struggle
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over CJI Oath Absence