Left Menu

Fiscal Leak Fallout: OBR's Hughes Faces Resignation Pressure

The head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, Richard Hughes, offered to resign after the Office for Budget Responsibility inadvertently leaked budget details, causing market volatility and political uproar. Finance minister Rachel Reeves confirmed her continued confidence in Hughes amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:18 IST
Fiscal Leak Fallout: OBR's Hughes Faces Resignation Pressure
Hughes

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The unexpected early publication of budget details by Britain's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has led to a political storm. Richard Hughes, OBR Chief, is embroiled in controversy as he offers his resignation if demanded by finance minister Rachel Reeves and lawmakers.

Reeves, addressing the breach on Wednesday, labeled it as a significant overstep by the OBR. She maintained her trust in Hughes while speaking to Sky News, despite the debacle. The early release overshadowed her parliamentary budget speech, as key policy points on taxation and growth were disclosed prematurely.

Richard Hughes expressed deep remorse, stating he felt 'mortified' and announced an investigation is underway. The probe, supervised by the oversight board's chair, will involve cybersecurity expertise to prevent future leaks. The link, inadvertently published on the OBR's site, remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025