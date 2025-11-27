Tumultuous Transition: Military Coup Grips Guinea-Bissau

In a dramatic turn of events, soldiers in Guinea-Bissau have installed a new junta leader, General Horta N'Ta, cementing a coup after a contested presidential election. This marks another coup in the politically unstable nation.

The deposed president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, is accused by the opposition of orchestrating the coup to avoid election loss, amidst claims of electoral manipulation in coordination with well-known drug lords. His whereabouts remain unknown.

As the international community condemns the coup, the capital Bissau remains calm. However, the country faces increased scrutiny and pressure to resolve its political crisis as it navigates a year-long transition period under military rule.

