Nepal Mobilizes Army for 2024 Elections

Nepal's President, Ramchandra Paudel, has sanctioned a pivotal Cabinet resolution to deploy the nation's military for the upcoming parliamentary elections set for March 5, 2024.

This move comes following a recommendation by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, based on discussions at the recent Cabinet meeting held on November 24.

The deployment is intended to enhance security measures during the elections, stated an official release from the President's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)