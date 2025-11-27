Left Menu

Nepal Mobilizes Army for 2024 Elections

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel approved a Cabinet decision to deploy the army for the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5, 2024. Prime Minister Sushila Karki made this recommendation during a recent Cabinet meeting. The decision aims to bolster security during the elections.

  • Nepal

Nepal's President, Ramchandra Paudel, has sanctioned a pivotal Cabinet resolution to deploy the nation's military for the upcoming parliamentary elections set for March 5, 2024.

This move comes following a recommendation by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, based on discussions at the recent Cabinet meeting held on November 24.

The deployment is intended to enhance security measures during the elections, stated an official release from the President's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

