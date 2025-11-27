Nepal Mobilizes Army for 2024 Elections
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel approved a Cabinet decision to deploy the army for the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5, 2024. Prime Minister Sushila Karki made this recommendation during a recent Cabinet meeting. The decision aims to bolster security during the elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's President, Ramchandra Paudel, has sanctioned a pivotal Cabinet resolution to deploy the nation's military for the upcoming parliamentary elections set for March 5, 2024.
This move comes following a recommendation by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, based on discussions at the recent Cabinet meeting held on November 24.
The deployment is intended to enhance security measures during the elections, stated an official release from the President's office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netherlands Bolsters Airspace Security with 100 Early-Warning Radars
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions
Lebanon's Prime Minister Calls Out Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
Germany's Stand: Armed Forces and Security for Post-Peace Ukraine
CISF Strengthens Security at Parliament with New Posting Policy