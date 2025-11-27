Left Menu

Afghan National's DC Attack Sparks Security Concerns

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who immigrated to the US, drove to Washington, DC, to shoot two National Guard members. Working previously with the CIA, his motives remain unclear. The incident has intensified political debates about Afghan refugees and National Guard deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:47 IST
Afghan National's DC Attack Sparks Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

A former Afghan CIA affiliate, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been charged after allegedly shooting two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House. Both victims remain in critical condition as law enforcement continues its investigation into the motives behind this shocking act of violence in the nation's capital.

Authorities revealed that Lakanwal, who moved to the US under Operation Allies Welcome, ambushed the guards with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that the attack's motive is still unknown, but charges could escalate depending on the victims' outcomes.

The incident has sparked heated debate over the Biden administration's Afghan resettlement program, drawing criticism from former President Trump and his allies. As investigations proceed, this case underscores heightened security tensions and complex immigration policy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025