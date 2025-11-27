Afghan National's DC Attack Sparks Security Concerns

A former Afghan CIA affiliate, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been charged after allegedly shooting two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House. Both victims remain in critical condition as law enforcement continues its investigation into the motives behind this shocking act of violence in the nation's capital.

Authorities revealed that Lakanwal, who moved to the US under Operation Allies Welcome, ambushed the guards with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that the attack's motive is still unknown, but charges could escalate depending on the victims' outcomes.

The incident has sparked heated debate over the Biden administration's Afghan resettlement program, drawing criticism from former President Trump and his allies. As investigations proceed, this case underscores heightened security tensions and complex immigration policy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)