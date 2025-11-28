Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Finds Asylum in Senegal

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who recently faced an ousting from his position as the president of Guinea-Bissau, landed in Senegal this Thursday. The journey was facilitated by a special aircraft.

This development comes after a diplomatic intervention by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, aimed at addressing the political instability in Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal's foreign ministry has confirmed the arrival of the former leader, marking a significant moment in West Africa's political landscape.

