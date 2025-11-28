Left Menu

Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Finds Asylum in Senegal

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the deposed president of Guinea-Bissau, has arrived in Senegal after being escorted by a special flight. This move followed a diplomatic intervention by ECOWAS leader from West Africa. The Senegalese government confirmed his arrival in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:39 IST
Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Finds Asylum in Senegal
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who recently faced an ousting from his position as the president of Guinea-Bissau, landed in Senegal this Thursday. The journey was facilitated by a special aircraft.

This development comes after a diplomatic intervention by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, aimed at addressing the political instability in Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal's foreign ministry has confirmed the arrival of the former leader, marking a significant moment in West Africa's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

 Global
2
Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

 Colombia
3
Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025