Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Finds Asylum in Senegal
Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the deposed president of Guinea-Bissau, has arrived in Senegal after being escorted by a special flight. This move followed a diplomatic intervention by ECOWAS leader from West Africa. The Senegalese government confirmed his arrival in a statement.
- Senegal
Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who recently faced an ousting from his position as the president of Guinea-Bissau, landed in Senegal this Thursday. The journey was facilitated by a special aircraft.
This development comes after a diplomatic intervention by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, aimed at addressing the political instability in Guinea-Bissau.
Senegal's foreign ministry has confirmed the arrival of the former leader, marking a significant moment in West Africa's political landscape.
