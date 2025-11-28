Left Menu

Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

Moldova's Parliament voted to close a Russian cultural centre to diminish Moscow's influence, amid concerns over Russian drones violating airspace. Pro-European President Maia Sandu's majority supports EU integration and opposes Russian influence. The government cited security threats, while Russia claims Moldova pursues a 'Russophobic' agenda.

Moldova's Parliament took a decisive step Thursday by voting to close a Russian cultural centre, with efforts to curtail Moscow's sway intensifying following recent drone intrusions across Moldovan airspace. The move reflects a broader campaign by Moldova's pro-European leadership to distance itself from Russian influence.

The vote, backed by 57 lawmakers of the 101-seat assembly, is spearheaded by President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity. The ruling party views the Russian Centre for Science and Culture as a platform for potentially harmful narratives challenging Moldova's security. Despite this decision, the centre will remain operational until legal procedures allow for its closure in July 2026.

Culture Minister Cristian Jordan expressed concerns about the centre's inactivity in joint projects since 2021, raising questions about its purpose. Moscow has hit back, accusing Chisinau of nurturing a 'Russophobic' agenda and citing the lack of unlawful findings. The tensions highlight the delicate geopolitical balance Moldova navigates as it strives for EU membership while managing Russian tensions.

