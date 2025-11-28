Trump Expands B-2 Bomber Fleet Amidst Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers following their successful deployment in strikes against Iran's nuclear sites. These aircraft, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, played a key role in decimating Iran's nuclear capabilities, according to Trump.
President Donald Trump has revealed his administration's decision to expand the number of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in the U.S. military arsenal. The move follows the aircraft's significant role in recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, where they reportedly destroyed critical capabilities.
Speaking to U.S. military personnel, Trump praised the bombers as being 'totally incredible, totally invisible,' highlighting their strategic importance in enhancing national defense.
The B-2 Spirits, produced by Northrop Grumman, are expected to bolster the country's defensive and offensive strategies, amid ongoing tensions with Iran.
