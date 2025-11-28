Left Menu

Trump Expands B-2 Bomber Fleet Amidst Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers following their successful deployment in strikes against Iran's nuclear sites. These aircraft, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, played a key role in decimating Iran's nuclear capabilities, according to Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:46 IST
Trump Expands B-2 Bomber Fleet Amidst Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump has revealed his administration's decision to expand the number of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in the U.S. military arsenal. The move follows the aircraft's significant role in recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, where they reportedly destroyed critical capabilities.

Speaking to U.S. military personnel, Trump praised the bombers as being 'totally incredible, totally invisible,' highlighting their strategic importance in enhancing national defense.

The B-2 Spirits, produced by Northrop Grumman, are expected to bolster the country's defensive and offensive strategies, amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Tragedy: Fire Sparks Questions of Safety and Accountability

Hong Kong Tragedy: Fire Sparks Questions of Safety and Accountability

 Global
2
Tragic Shooting Near White House Highlights Legacy of Afghan Conflict

Tragic Shooting Near White House Highlights Legacy of Afghan Conflict

 Global
3
Inferno in the Skyscraper: A Test of Trust and Governance

Inferno in the Skyscraper: A Test of Trust and Governance

 Global
4
Drones and Dependency: The West's Battle Against Chinese Market Dominance

Drones and Dependency: The West's Battle Against Chinese Market Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025