Switzerland's Wealth Tax Vote: A Test for Redistribution Appetite

On Sunday, Switzerland will vote on a contentious wealth tax proposal aimed at billionaires, marking a critical test of the nation's willingness for wealth redistribution.

The proposal, led by the Social Democrats' youth wing, suggests a 50% tax on inherited fortunes exceeding 50 million Swiss francs to finance climate change projects. Despite its supporters, recent polls indicate two-thirds of voters may reject the initiative.

Analysts warn the initiative, if passed, could trigger an exodus of wealthy individuals. The Swiss government and banking executives, like UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, caution that such a tax could undermine Switzerland's status as a financial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)