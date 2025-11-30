Rubio Envisions Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism on Sunday regarding ongoing discussions with Ukrainian officials, anticipating further advancements toward resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking from Hallandale Beach, Florida, Rubio highlighted that the discussions aim not only at achieving peace agreements but also at ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and prosperity.

His remarks suggest a commitment to creating a sustainable and forward-looking pathway for Ukraine amidst ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)