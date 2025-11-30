In a sweeping victory, allies of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov claimed nearly all seats in a recent snap parliamentary election, as preliminary results revealed. This win solidifies Japarov's hold on political power in a nation that was once the beacon of democracy in Central Asia.

Japarov's administration, marked by economic progress and a crackdown on dissent, sets the stage for him to pursue a second presidential bid in 2027. His tenure has been marked by an assertive approach to governance, significantly curtailing the role of political parties and independent media.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's economy sees growth partly due to its trade alliances with Russia, which is being redirected due to Western sanctions. However, this close relationship has also brought scrutiny, resulting in sanctions targeting Kyrgyz banks and cryptocurrency firms accused of aiding illicit trade.

