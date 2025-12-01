High-Stakes Talks: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, US and Ukrainian officials engaged in intensive talks in Florida over the weekend. The discussions, spearheaded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focused on not only achieving an end to the war but also ensuring a path to prosperity for Ukraine.

The high-level meetings come as part of a broader US diplomatic effort and involve reviewing a previously criticized peace plan seen as too advantageous to Russian interests. Rubio assured Ukrainian officials of US support, emphasizing the need for Ukraine's sovereignty and potential for real growth beyond the conflict.

The talks, which occur amid internal challenges faced by Ukraine, also precede US envoy Steve Witkoff's upcoming visit to Moscow to discuss the peace plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian representatives, including Rustem Umerov, voiced gratitude for US support while highlighting the necessity of ongoing dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)