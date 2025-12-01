PM Modi Criticizes Opposition for Using Parliament as 'Election Arena'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for using Parliament as a political stage, urging for constructive debates instead. He linked their actions to recent electoral defeats, offering guidance for positivity. Modi emphasized the importance of democratic participation and called for embracing election results gracefully.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties on Monday for allegedly turning Parliament into a stage for their election strategies and expressing frustrations from recent electoral defeats. He extended an offer to share strategies to foster a positive political environment.
Addressing reporters before the Winter session of Parliament, Modi urged that the legislative body should serve as a venue for constructive and outcome-oriented debates, cautioning against using it for political theatrics.
Modi specifically mentioned the opposition's reaction to their losses in the Bihar elections, highlighting the record turnout as a cornerstone of democracy. He called on the opposition to accept election outcomes respectfully and warned against arrogance in victory.
