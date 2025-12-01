PM Modi Criticizes Opposition for Using Parliament as 'Election Arena'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties on Monday for allegedly turning Parliament into a stage for their election strategies and expressing frustrations from recent electoral defeats. He extended an offer to share strategies to foster a positive political environment.

Addressing reporters before the Winter session of Parliament, Modi urged that the legislative body should serve as a venue for constructive and outcome-oriented debates, cautioning against using it for political theatrics.

Modi specifically mentioned the opposition's reaction to their losses in the Bihar elections, highlighting the record turnout as a cornerstone of democracy. He called on the opposition to accept election outcomes respectfully and warned against arrogance in victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)