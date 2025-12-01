Political Drama Unfolds: Tulip Siddiq's Controversial Sentence Sparks Global Attention

In a dramatic turn of events, a Bangladesh court has sentenced British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison. The case, which centers around the unlawful allocation of a land plot, has sent ripples through political circles.

Siddiq, along with her aunt, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana, were absent during the court proceedings. Hasina, facing multiple charges, was recently sentenced to death over a violent government crackdown and has been handed a 21-year sentence for other corruption cases.

The prosecution accuses the trio of exploiting political influence for personal gain. Siddiq, who stepped down from her UK ministerial role amid scrutiny, maintains her innocence, labeling the accusations as politically driven. The lack of an extradition treaty between the UK and Bangladesh adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)