Left Menu

CORRECTED-Putin told Russia has captured Ukrainian towns of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 03:47 IST
CORRECTED-Putin told Russia has captured Ukrainian towns of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military command post on Sunday and heard reports from top commanders of the capture of the towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Monday.

TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, "reported to the commander in chief of the liberation of the cities of Pokrovsk (called Krasnoarmeysk in Russia) in (Donetsk region) and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, as well as the results of other offensive actions of troops in other sectors." Ukrainian officials have made no acknowledgement that either city has fallen into Russian hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare, consumer stocks drag European shares lower; Bayer surges

Healthcare, consumer stocks drag European shares lower; Bayer surges

 Global
2
Cricket-Maxwell rules himself out of IPL 2026 auctions

Cricket-Maxwell rules himself out of IPL 2026 auctions

 Global
3
China's military reaching further, more frequently into Pacific, says Australia

China's military reaching further, more frequently into Pacific, says Austra...

 Australia
4
Russia, US threatened to resume nuclear testing after several decades. Here's why it matters

Russia, US threatened to resume nuclear testing after several decades. Here'...

 Austria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025