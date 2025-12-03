Netanyahu asked Trump for more help in pardon push, Axios reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 01:08 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday asked U.S. President Donald Trump for more support as the embattled leader pushes for a pardon from Israel's president, Axois reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials and an Israeli official.
Netanyahu on Sunday submitted an official request to Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in his long-running corruption trial.
