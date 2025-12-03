Punjab: SAD holds protest, claims nomination papers of its candidates torn by AAP

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday staged a dharna here in protest against the tearing of nomination papers of the party candidates for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, claiming it occurred at the behest of the AAP. Asserting that he was with party workers and would lead all protests to safeguard democracy in the polls from the front, Badal said, ''We will not allow this corrupt and failed government to suppress democracy at any cost''. He called up the state election commissioner to inform that the SAD had ''video evidence of AAP workers tearing the nomination papers of Akali candidates with the open support of the police force.'' He noted that, subsequently, the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police visited the protest site, which led to all Akali candidates being permitted to file their nomination papers. Following this, the sit-in was concluded. Badal also called on party workers across the state to file their nomination papers without fear. He urged them to initiate protests if they faced any obstruction while filing their papers. Additionally, he requested the relevant officers to refrain from acting in a biased manner by rejecting the nominations of SAD candidates. During a speech to party workers in Patti, Badal alleged that AAP was employing ''underhand methods'' in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections because it was afraid of being completely rejected by the voters. The elections for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in Punjab are scheduled for December 14, with vote counting to occur three days after the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)