Trump pardons Texas Congressman Cuellar and wife
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:09 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was granting a "full and unconditional pardon" to Republican U.S. House Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas, and his wife Imelda, who were charged with bribery.
