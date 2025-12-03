BJP targets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, says Cong spreading hatred against Hindus

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks on Hindu gods and accused the Congress of spreading hatred against Hindus with its ''Muslim League'' mindset.

Addressing the executive meeting of the ruling Congress in Telangana on Tuesday, Reddy had said the party takes everyone along and is home to people with different mindsets, while drawing an analogy with the Hindu religion.

The Congress leader said there are many gods worshipped by devotees. ''How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice,'' he said.

Reacting sharply, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sundhanshu Trivedi said that the Telangana chief minister's remarks were an insult to Hindu gods and goddesses, and accused the Congress of operating with a "Muslim League-Maoist mindset''.

''The Congress has crossed the limit by demeaning the entire constitutional apparatus with an urban Naxal mindset and spreading hatred for Hindu dharma which is a Muslim League agenda," Trivedi said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The MP said such comments cannot be tolerated.

''He had recently said Congress means Muslims and Muslim means Congress...You go with Muslim society, we do not have any problem. But if you will abuse Hindu gods and goddesses, then it is intolerable,'' Trivedi said.

The BJP leader alleged that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has also ''insulted'' Hindu deities by asking school children not to greet him with 'Radhe Radhe'.

''A video of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has surfaced in which children are saying 'Radhe-Radhe' to him and he is asking the children what is the need to say Radhe-Radhe?'' Trivedi said ''I want to ask Congress and Rahul Gandhi if they have started carrying forward the agenda of the eradication of Hindu dharma. Has the Congress directed its chief ministers to launch a direct attack on Indian culture as well as the gods and goddesses of Hindus?'' the BJP leader said.

Trivedi also lashed out at the Congress over reported remarks of party MP Imran Masood on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's comments on 'jihad', alleging that it shows the extent to which the opposition party has moved forward in pushing its ''Muslim League agenda''.

''After Madani gave a statement on the word 'Jihad', Imran Masood came forward to interpret it... This is the same Imran Masood who once said 'Modi ji ki boti-boti kaat dalon'. At that time, he was not in the Congress but in the Samajwadi Party,'' he said.

''Rahul Gandhi should clarify... Will the Congress now bring all those people who are promoters of hatred, communal animosity and extremist ideas into the party and try to make them do such interpretation and misinterpretation?'' Trivedi added.

Another BJP MP and national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, called Reddy ''the Congress' ATM'' and said his remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses were not only ''objectionable but disgusting too''.

''This shows the kind of poison the Congress is filled with for Hindus,'' he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Patra accused Reddy of ''spewing venom'' against Hindu deities and asserted that the Congress will have to face its consequences.

''Reddy ji, you haven't got it yet? The Congress has been hit by 'Sudershan Chakra' and is lying scattered into pieces... Despite this, you are spewing venom against Lord Hanuman, Shiva and Vishnu. The party (Congress) will have to face its consequences,'' he said.

''Hanuman ji will burn down the Lanka of the Congress and the TMC -- those who are roaming around (in Parliament House complex) with placards in their hands. You will see it,'' Patra added.

Trivedi also hit out at Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury for her response of ''bhow bhow'' to a media query on reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for her remarks on bringing a dog into the Parliament complex.

The BJP spokesperson said Telangana chief minister's remarks and Chowdhury's response were ''extremely condemnable''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)