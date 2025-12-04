UPDATE 1-US halted plans to sanction Chinese spy agency to maintain trade truce, FT says
President Donald Trump's administration will also not enact major new export controls against China, the report said, citing several U.S. officials and others familiar with the situation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States has halted plans to impose sanctions on China's ministry of state security over a massive cyber spying campaign to avoid derailing a trade truce struck by both countries this year, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.
Chinese-linked hackers had previously targeted a host of U.S. and global telecommunications companies and a U.S. state's Army National Guard network in a wide-ranging and years-long cyberespionage campaign tracked as Salt Typhoon. President Donald Trump's administration will also not enact major new export controls against China, the report said, citing several U.S. officials and others familiar with the situation.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Following months of trade tensions triggered by U.S. tariffs, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Trump reached a framework agreement in South Korea on October 30. Washington agreed not to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports and China would hold off on an export licensing regime for crucial rare earth minerals and magnets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China stocks decline for third day, investors await policy cues
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
EXCLUSIVE-China massing military ships across region in show of maritime force, sources say
Zhongshan [China], November 28: From November 9 to 21, 2025, the 15th National Games took place in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions—the first time these three regions have jointly held China’s premier sporting event. This quadrennial celebration of Chinese sport, encompassing 34 major and 419 minor competitive events alongside 23 major and 166 minor mass events, drew over 20,000 athletes to its diverse arenas. Emerging from this grand stage with unprecedented glory was Zhongshan. Their largest-ever delegation, comprising over 40 athletes, contested nearly 20 events and achieved a historic best-ever medal count: eight gold, three silver, and seven bronze.
China trade official meets with international semiconductor companies